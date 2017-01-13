Pages Navigation Menu

Fayose should own up money stolen from Government House – APC

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Politics

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate report of $50,000 (N20,000,000) theft in the Ekiti State Government House. It claimed the alleged theft involved Governor Ayodele Fayose’s aides and a woman who allegedly bolted with $125,000 (N75m) without trace. It said the […]

