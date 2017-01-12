Fayose should own up money stolen from Government House – APC
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate report of $50,000 (N20,000,000) theft in the Ekiti State Government House. It claimed the alleged theft involved Governor Ayodele Fayose’s aides and a woman who allegedly bolted with $125,000 (N75m) without trace. It said the […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
