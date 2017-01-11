Fayose Shuts Down NSCDC Command Headquarters in Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose has ordered the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to vacate its state command headquarters located along Afao Road with immediate effect or pay N27.5million to government coffers within 5 days.

The Nation reports that the state government during the administration of Chief Segun Oni allocated the facility to the NSCDC in 2010 to ease the accommodation problems faced by the security agency and other federal government institutions.

The same policy was sustained by the administration of Dr Kayode Fayemi which allowed the NSCDC and other sister federal government agencies to utilise the complex which had been hitherto abandoned.

The complex was initially constructed by the Fayose during his first stint in office and was commissioned by former President Olusegun Obasanjo but was abandoned after Fayose was impeached from office in 2006.

In a bid to put them into functional use, Oni allocated the buildings to federal government parastatals some of which included National Population Commission (NPC), National Orientation Agency (NOA), National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), among others since Ekiti is yet to have a Federal Secretariat.

The Command Headquarters was allocated to the Corps in 2010 when Engr Segun Oni was Governor and was sustained by the successive leadership of Dr Kayode Fayemi.

