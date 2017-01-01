Fayose wants to strangulate Ekiti State University–Don

The Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, is humiliating the Pro Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Ekiti State University (EKSU), Chief Dayo Adeyeye, a Eniola Sikiru Olugbenga, an Associate Professor, has lamented. In his words: “For long, the Pro Chancellor has been begging the Governor to release our subventions and pay our salaries.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

