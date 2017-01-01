Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fayose wants to strangulate Ekiti State University–Don

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, is humiliating the Pro Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Ekiti State University (EKSU), Chief Dayo Adeyeye, a Eniola Sikiru Olugbenga, an Associate Professor, has lamented. In his words: “For long, the Pro Chancellor has been begging the Governor to release our subventions and pay our salaries.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.