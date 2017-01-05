Pages Navigation Menu

Fayose’s impeachment move will consume Buhari’s government – PDP

The Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), on Thursday declared that the alleged subterranean moves to impeach governor Ayodele Fayose as the governor of Ekiti State will lead to a total collapse of the administration of President Muhamadu Buhari, if eventually carried out. The party described as reasonable and justifiable, the letter written […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

