Fayose’s planned sack’ll consume Buhari’s govt – PDP
PEOPLES Democratic Party, PDP, in Ekiti State has declared that the alleged plot to impeach Governor Ayodele Fayuose as the governor of the state will lead to the total collapse of the administration of President Muhamadu Buhari, if it eventually happens. The PDP described as reasonable and justifiable the letter written on Wednesday by the […]
The post Fayose’s planned sack’ll consume Buhari’s govt – PDP appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG