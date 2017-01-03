Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Wednesday morning – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jan 3, 2017


Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Wednesday morning
1. A group, under the aegis of the Coalition for Good Governance and Anti-Corruption has called on the National Assembly to immediately impeach Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose. The group claimed Fayose does not have respect for the office he is …
FG's N5,000 payment not in Ekiti, claim mere propaganda- FayoseVanguard
Fayose 'God, shame my husband's enemies in 2017,' Governor's wife praysPulse Nigeria
Buhari's N5,000 Payment To The Poor, Mere Propaganda – FayoseThe Tide
SaharaReporters.com –NAIJ.COM –Nigeria Today
