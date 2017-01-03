Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Wednesday morning – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Wednesday morning
Daily Post Nigeria
1. A group, under the aegis of the Coalition for Good Governance and Anti-Corruption has called on the National Assembly to immediately impeach Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose. The group claimed Fayose does not have respect for the office he is …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
