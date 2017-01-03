Fayose’s wife prophesies disaster for husband’s enemies
Wife of Ekiti State governor, Mrs. Feyisetan Fayose yesterday declared that all her husband’s enemies will meet their waterloo this year. Mrs. Fayose, who spoke to thousands of Ekiti people during this year’s edition of inter-religiuos thanksgiving service organized by the office of Senior Special Adviser to governor Fayose on Religious Matters, Pastor Seyi Olusola, […]
Fayose’s wife prophesies disaster for husband’s enemies
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG