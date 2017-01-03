Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fayose’s wife prophesies disaster for husband’s enemies

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

mrs-feyisetan-fayose

Wife of Ekiti State governor, Mrs. Feyisetan Fayose yesterday declared that all her husband’s enemies will meet their waterloo this year. Mrs. Fayose, who spoke to thousands of Ekiti people during this year’s edition of inter-religiuos thanksgiving service organized by the office of Senior Special Adviser to governor Fayose on Religious Matters, Pastor Seyi Olusola, […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Fayose’s wife prophesies disaster for husband’s enemies

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.