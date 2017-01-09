Pages Navigation Menu

FBI arrests Volkswagen executive

Posted on Jan 9, 2017

The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested a Volkswagen AG  executive on charges of conspiracy to defraud the U.S., the New York Times reported on Monday.

Oliver Schmidt, who headed the company’s regulatory compliance office in the U.S. from 2014 to march 2015, was arrested on Saturday by federal investigators in Florida, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Schmidt is expected to be brought before the court on Monday, NYT said.

A South Korean court convicted an executive of the company’s local unit on Jan. 6 for document fabrication, obstruction of work and the violation of an environment law.

Volkswagen U.S. and the FBI were not immediately available for comment.

