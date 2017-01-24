FBN Holdings, others renew support for minister’s sustainability goals

FBN Holdings plc, the parent company of First Bank Nigeria, and other members of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) local network in Nigeria, have renewed their commitment to achieving the sustainability development goals of the outgoing minister of environment, Amina Mohammed.

The members made this known on Thursday at the congratulatory dinner in honour of the minister who was recently appointed deputy secretary-general of the United Nations.

Oba Otudeko, group chairman, FBN Holdings, stated that the company shared identical values exemplified in the partnerships that provide the utmost good for the greatest number of humanity.

“Our Group has been at the forefront of promoting good governance, global best practices and corporate social responsibility, as a member of the UNGC.

“We have been active in the implementation of the Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs), which the UN Global Compact has passionately driven from inception to date. Ours is a two-fold approach, incorporating education and awareness generation. We are promoting education and engagement internally on the one hand, while creating awareness and engaging external stakeholders on the other,” Otudeko said.

The UNGC is the world’s largest voluntary corporate initiative based on CEO commitments to implement universal sustainability principles and to take steps to support UN goals. The initiative was launched on July 26, 2000. The local network in Nigeria was established in 2016, and has a steering committee of 14 members.

Until her recent appointment, Amina Mohammed served as a special adviser on Post-2015 Development Planning to the UN Secretary-General, which meant she had to interface regularly with the UNGC. Presently, there are 120 participants drawn from different industries of the Nigerian economy in the local network.

Membership expectation includes playing active roles in advancing the global corporate sustainability agenda. In Nigeria, an area of focus for the local network has been on corruption.

Laoye Jaiyeola, chairman of the local network in his opening address at the ceremony, said the minister’s new position at the UN would only enhance the progress the group had made so far.

“We are going to pursue the African strategy. We are recruiting more people to join us to that SDG. We will ensure enforcement of the Paris Agreement, which the minister worked tirelessly to make a reality,” Jaiyeola said.

“The FBN Holdings Group remains committed to providing opportunities to empower people to supporting them to get involved in the economy. We will continue to ensure that we integrate environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria into our business, towards enhancing the livelihoods of all our stakeholders within their respective families and communities,” Otudeko said.

