FBNInsurance Group donates to Down Syndrome foundation



In a bid to continually touch lives in the society, FBNInsurance Limited and FBN General Insurance Limited, have reached out to the Down Syndrome Foundation, as part of their end of the year appreciation activities.

While receiving the combined team of both companies at the administrative office and resource centre of the Foundation in Lagos, the Foundation’s Administrative Manager, Muyiwa Majekodunmi, thanked the companies for the kind gesture and used the opportunity to enlighten the team about Down syndrome.

According to him, Down Syndrome is just a freak of nature, it’s a chromosomal defect. Each cell contains 21 chromosomes but for Down Syndrome patients, somewhere along the line during conception, an additional chromosome pops up thus causing the condition.

“These are wonderful kids and the reason why we exist is to act as an advocacy group for them and ensure that they become useful to themselves and the society. We are like that bridge between them and the society,” he added.

Also, the Managing Director, FBN General Insurance Limited, Bode Opadokun, appreciated the management of the Foundation and charged them to keep up the good work.

“We know something great is happening here and as companies committed to the general upliftment of the society, we will always do our bit to encourage and support the continuous success of this Foundation,” he said.

The companies donated various food items, toys, beverages and a cash amount to the management of the Foundation.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

