FC Ifeanyi Ubah suspends Team Manager for 4 matches

FC Ifeanyi Ubah has suspended the club’s Team Manager, Jonathan Igwe for four matches following the abandonment of the opening game of the 2016/2017 NPFL season between Kano Pillars and FC Ifeanyi Ubah on the 14th of January, 2017 at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

In a Press Release issued by the club, it states: ‘Our attention has been drawn to the sad events that led to the abandonment of the opening game of the 2016/2017 NPFL season between Kano Pillars and FC Ifeanyi Ubah on the 14th of January, 2017 at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano. After extensive investigations into the occurrences that culminated in the disappointing start of the Nigeria Professional Football League, the Management of FC Ifeanyi Ubah has arrived at the following findings:

1. That the Team Manager, Mr. Jonathan Igwe in a rather autocratic and unprofessional manner

took laws into his hands by dishing out orders to the team without due recourse to the statutes

and ethics of the game.

2. That his actions were borne out of an uncontrollable emotion owing to his perceived

antagonistic behaviour of the centre referee who he claimed allowed a goal that was flagged

offside by the linesman to stand against us and disallowing a legitimate goal scored by FC

Ifeanyi Ubah via a direct freekick deep into stoppage time of the first half.

3. That he is deeply remorseful for his actions and the role he played in the eventual

abandonment of the match between Kano Pillars and our darling club, FC Ifeanyi Ubah at the Sani

Abacha Stadium which also resulted in him being given a red card by the centre referee. In view

of the aforementioned, the club has reached the following decisions:

1. That the Team Manager Mr. Jonathan Igwe is suspended for four (4) football matches with

immediate effect and will forfeit one (1) month salary/allowances for his unprofessionalism and

role in the eventual abandonment of the match.

2. That the Team Manager is not to be seen in the venue of any FC Ifeanyi Ubah match during the

period of his suspension.

3. That the Team Manager is mandated to issue a letter of apology and promise of good conduct to

the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the organisers of the NPFL, the League Management

Company (LMC) within 72 hours.

4. That the Team Manager is also to issue a written unreserved apology letter to the club and

its teeming fans. The Management of FC Ifeanyi Ubah hereby tenders an unreserved apology to the

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the League Management Company (LMC) for the outcome of the

match between Kano Pillars and FC Ifeanyi Ubah which was supposed to be a befitting curtain

raiser for the 2016/2017 NPFL season.

Our most sincere and heartfelt apology goes out to the President of the Nigeria Football

Federation, Mr. Amaju Pinnick and the Chairman of the League Management Company, Mallam Shehu

Dikko who has done so much in promoting the NPFL while raising the standards of the league and

football in Nigeria.

We also wish to apologise to all important dignitaries, especially the Governor of Kano State,

H.E. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the Management of Kano Pillars, the good people of Kano State,

Chairmen of various State FAs, sponsors of the NPFL and members of the press who were present to

witness the match.

Finally, may we use this medium to apologise to our teeming fans and football lovers all over

Nigeria and around the world for the disappointing display that has brought the name of the

beautiful game to disrepute. This is highly regrettable and we wish to state categorically that

we would do everything within our powers to make sure that such occurrence does not repeat

itself.

The club condemns explicitly the unprofessional conduct of Mr. Jonathan Igwe and believe that

the sanctions imposed on the Team Manager will serve as a severe deterrent to the entire

management and playing staff of the club. FC Ifeanyi Ubah vows to uphold the statutes and tenets

of the beautiful game we love so much.

