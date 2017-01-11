FC IfeanyiUbah: Federation Cup holders win 2017 Charity Cup
After a goalless 90 minutes, FC IfeanyiUbah beat Rangers in a penalty shoot-out to win the Charity Cup.
Federation Cup holders FC IfeanyiUbah have beaten Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) winners Enugu Rangers to win the 2017 Charity Cup.
