FC IfeanyiUbah: Federation Cup holders win 2017 Charity Cup

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Football | 0 comments

After a goalless 90 minutes, FC IfeanyiUbah beat Rangers in a penalty shoot-out to win the Charity Cup.

Federation Cup holders FC IfeanyiUbah have beaten Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) winners Enugu Rangers to win the 2017 Charity Cup.

