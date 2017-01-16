FC IfeanyiUbah suspends team manager over abandoned Kano game

FC IfeanyiUbah, which boasted before the kick off of the 2016/2017 league season that they were primed to win the title this term, have suspended their Team Manager, Jonathan Igwe, for unprofessional behaviour during their opening league match against hosts Kano Pillars at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

The club have also apologized to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the League Management Company (LMC) and Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who witnessed the incident that led to the abrupt end of the game.

According to a statement by the ‘Anambra Warriors,’ Igwe, who will serve a four-match four suspension with immediate effect, will also forfeit one month salary/allowances for his unprofessional conduct on Saturday.

The club also ordered Igwe to apologise in writing to the NFF and LMC, as well as the club and their fans, and promise to be of good conduct.The NPFL season 2016/2017 Match-day One game was abandoned after 50 minutes when centre referee, Folusho Ajayi sent an FC IfeanyiUbah official to the stands for questioning her decision to book one of his players, Valentine Nwabili.

The team had earlier in the game protested the cancellation of what they deemed a legitimate free-kick goal scored by Prince Aggreh on the dot of half-time. But the referee ruled she had blown for half-time.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

