FCE Gombe expels 29 over riots

By Vincent McAnthony

Gombe—No fewer than 29 students of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Gombe, have been expelled for their involvement in the June 9 and 10, 2016 disturbance, which led to the closure of the school.

The management and the academic board of the college also withdrew 35 students and made 11 others to repeat the 2015/2016 academic session over the same offence.

Provost of the College, Dr. Adamu Abbas, disclosed this in a statement. He said the decision was based on the findings of a panel set up by the school authority to investigate the students’ riot.

He said the recommended punishments, as approved by the Minister of Educa-tion, were made by the Expanded Management Committee of the College to sanction the students based on their level of involvement in the riot.

No death was recorded during the fracas, but school property and a police van were destroyed by the students.

