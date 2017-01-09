FCT minister moves against vandals, prostitutes – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
FCT minister moves against vandals, prostitutes
The Punch
The Federal Capital Territory Minister, Mallam Muhammad Bello, has directed security agencies to clamp down on vandals, scavengers and other miscreants in the FCT. He stated that vandalisation of public utilities in the city must stop forthwith …
