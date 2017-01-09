Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FCT minister warns vandals – Daily Trust

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
FCT minister warns vandals
Daily Trust
The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello. has warned criminals who vandalised public property that security agencies will clamp down on them soon. The minister who chaired a security meeting in Abuja to review the activities of the year 2016 and …
FCT minister moves against vandals, prostitutesThe Punch

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.