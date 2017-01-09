FCT minister warns vandals – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
FCT minister warns vandals
The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello. has warned criminals who vandalised public property that security agencies will clamp down on them soon. The minister who chaired a security meeting in Abuja to review the activities of the year 2016 and …
FCT minister moves against vandals, prostitutes
