FCTA moves to review 38-yr-old Abuja master plan – Minister

By Henry Umoru

MINISTER of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello disclosed yesterday that plans were on for a holistic review of the thirty- eight year master plan of Abuja to ensure that some of the wrongs perpetuated in the past were corrected.

Speaking yesterday when he received members of the Nigeria Mining and Geo Sciences Society led by its President, Professor Gbenga Okunlola, the Minister said that the FCT Administration would soon organize a gathering of experts and other stakeholders that would brainstorm on the Abuja Master Plan and how Abuja should be in the future.

Malam Bello who explained that the experts and stakeholders would discuss the city to have a consensus on how they want Abuja to be in about 20 years from now and beyond, said that the present FCT Administration was jealously guarding the implementation of the Abuja Master Plan.

It would be recalled that the Abuja Master Plan was completed in 1979 and Abuja officially became Nigeria’s Capital on 12 December, 1991.

Speaking further, the FCTA Minister said, “Since we came on board, we have always insisted on going back to the basis to safeguard for instance, green areas for tourists attractions for the present and future generations.”

The post FCTA moves to review 38-yr-old Abuja master plan – Minister appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

