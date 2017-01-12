Fear Grip Uyo Residents Over Hausa scavengers, ‘Area Boys’ Feud

Palpable fear has gripped residents of Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, following violent clashes involving Hausa\Fulani scavengers and some local residents suspected to be area boys from the Itiam Etoi community.

No fewer than three persons were feared killed in the incident forcing security agencies to beef up security around Hausa\Fulani settlements in the State.

Eyewitness said trouble started Tuesday night, when a Hausa scrap dealer ferrying a generator on wheel barrow, was accosted around the Udo Udoma area of Itiam Etoi, some local residents.

“They asked him for settlement or matching ground, and when he refused to pay, the youths resorted to confronting him.

The minor misunderstanding resulted in brawl and forced a reprisal attack from the Hausa\Fulani settlers in the area”, Okon Effiong, a local resident of Itiam, told Nigerian Tribune.

According to him, the Hausa\Fulani community had to regroup and launched reprisals, venting anger on anybody on their way to the scene of the incident.

“ The attack began at about 10: 00 PM, when some people had gone to sleep; it could be worse if there were so many people on the streets.

“They arrived in large numbers with machetes and clubs and started cutting anyone they see on the road. Some of them carried iron rods with which they destroyed properties and chase shop owners away”, he recalled.

Although some of the victims did not die immediately, unconfirmed report has it that three persons with severe injuries to their skulls and spinal cords died of internal bleeding.

Speaking to Correspondents yesterday, the Head of the Hausa\Fulani community in Uyo, Alhaji Hassan Sadauki, sued for peace, explaining that the incident was a fallout of minor misunderstanding between his men and those he described as ‘area boys’.

“They incident started from just a minor misunderstanding involving my people and area boys around the Udo Udoma area of Uyo.

The area boys were asking for matching ground from one of us who was carrying a generator scrap he bought from the people in the area and there was a disagreement”, he explained.

One of the victims from his side, according to him, was laying critical ill from the injury he sustained from the fracas, adding that he would need about N.5Million for medical expenses.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Cordelia Nwawe, appealed for calm, assuring that peace has returned to the community, adding that some victims of the fight have been discharged from the hospitals.

Nwawe, who admitted casualties on both sides, said the Police was not in a better position to confirm dead figures.

“We are not the ones to confirm the dead, except the State government or qualified medical professionals. But as far as I know, nobody died from the clash”, he stressed.

While advising communities to learn how to live peacefully with their neighbours, Nwawe said the Police and the State governments were working to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the incident to forestall future occurrence.

Worried by the frightening development which has raise tempers among the local residents, the Village Head of Itiam Etoi, Eteidung Effiong Asikpo; the Chairman of the State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ndueso Ekwere and the Chairman of Uyo Local Government Area, Hon. Mfon Ben, have all sued for peace.

They enjoined those affected against taking the laws into their own hands and allow the Police to investigate the matter with a view to apprehending the culprits.

Meanwhile, protest continued yesterday in the community as angry youths demanded the relocation of the Hausa\Fulani settlers, saying “we are no longer safe in our community”.

