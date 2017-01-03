Fear grips Ayakoromo community as Fulani herdsmen threaten forceful acquisition of land
There are palpable fears among the people of Ayokoromo community in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State as some Fulani herdsmen have threatened to forcefully grab their land for rearing of their cattle, DAILY POST can exclusively report. It was gathered that three unidentified Fulani herdsmen who claimed to have been sent by the […]
