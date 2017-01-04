Pages Navigation Menu

FEC approves 6 weeks closure of Abuja Airport for repairs

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport Abuja will be officially closed for six weeks to enable repair works on the runway which is said to be dysfunctional. Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, disclosed this to State House correspondents after the council meeting. He said that the federal government will also be spending over one billion Naira to […]

