FEC holds first meeting in 2017

The Federal Executive Council has resumed its 2017 session as it held its first meeting for the year.

FEC held its last meeting on the 21st of December 2016 as ministers proceeded for the Yuletide celebrations. At their last meeting the Council approved the whistle blowing policy as well as further work on second Niger Bridge.

The meeting is attended by most ministers and chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

More details after the meeting…

