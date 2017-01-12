FEC okays N1.735b for Sabke Dam in Katsina

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) yesterday approved N1.735 billion for completion of the Sabke water Dam in Katsina State.

Minister of Water Resources Suleiman Adamu addressed State House correspondents at the end of the council meeting, yesterday.

He said the council considered memo for the upgrade of some software for the operations of PENCOM, and memo to provide information system for the mining sector.

He said: “We presented two memos; one for the completion of the water supply project in Sabke Dam in Katsina State, at N1.735 billion. This is an abandoned project and in line with the government’s commitment to complete ongoing and abandoned projects. “Council approved outlined business case for concessioning of the Gurara 30 megawatt hydro power plant which is suppose to fit into the industrial area of Kaduna city,” he said.

The post FEC okays N1.735b for Sabke Dam in Katsina appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

