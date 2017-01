Fed Chair Yellen: Blockchain is an ‘Important Technology’

Blockchain is “an important technology” given its potential impact on the global financial system, Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen said today.

Source

This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

