Fed Govt mulls sovereign savings bonds for retail investors

The Federal Government is set to launch its first-ever savings bonds into the domestic bond market to link savings and investments with national infrastructural development and economic growth.

The bonds, to be known as Federal Government of Nigeria Savings Bond, will be marketed like the ordinary equities on the stock market and will be available to all Nigerians, including those with the smallest amount of money to invest.

The savings bond will bear all the regular features of a national bond, including the zero default rate of a sovereign issuance, fixed coupon or interest rate, privileges and exemptions from certain taxes and levies, as outlined by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) and other government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

A preliminary review of the framework for the savings bond indicates that the bond certificate could be used as guarantee and collaterals where such are required in transactions with the MDAs and private organisations.

Investors will also be able to purchase the savings bond in small units through physical offices and several online platforms. After the closure of the primary issue for the savings bond, retail investors will be able to buy and sell the bonds through the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

Sources said the Debt Management Office (DMO)- which oversees issuance of Federal Government bonds, has already reached a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the stockbroking community on the marketing and distribution of the savings bond. The MoU provides a glimpse of the structure and framework for the savings bond.

The savings bonds will be traded like quoted equities and other securities on the NSE with stockbrokers expected to make two-way quotes for the FGNSB in order to provide secondary market liquidity for the savings bond.

According to the agreements between the DMO and stockbroking community, a copy of which was obtained by The Nation, the DMO will on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) introduce the FGN Savings Bond (FGNSB) into the domestic bond market.

The stockbrokers will act as agents to the DMO for the marketing and distribution of the FGN Savings Bond to retail investors, including selling the FGN Savings Bond to existing clients using their retail investor base and attracting new ones in order to deepen the retail market for FGN securities.

Stockbrokers are also expected to embark on public awareness campaign in order to promote the product as well as develop a robust electronic marketing and distribution platform through which the FGN Savings Bond could be made available to retail investors.

Such electronic marketing and distribution platform will be linked to the CBN’s Scripless Securities Settlement System (S4), Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) and the Nigerian Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) for effective and efficient processing of subscriptions, allotments, settlement, payment of coupon, redemption, as well as for “Know Your Client” (KYC) purposes.

Sources in the know indicated that the DMO is preparing a comprehensive guideline that will serve as the main framework for the regulation of the FGN Savings Bond.

The sources said all parties to the savings bond are working towards issuance of the maiden savings bond within this quarter.

Nigeria plans to finance its estimated 2017 budget deficit of N2.32 trillion by borrowing from the domestic capital market and external sources. A total of N1.254 trillion is expected to be raised from the Nigerian capital market while N1.067 trillion will be raised through international issuances and organisations.

