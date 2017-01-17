Pages Navigation Menu

Fed Govt shops for N500b to recapitalise BoA – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 17, 2017


The Nation Newspaper

Fed Govt shops for N500b to recapitalise BoA
The Nation Newspaper
Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo said the Federal Government plans to source for about N500 billion to restructure and recapitalise the Bank of Agriculture (BaA). Osinbajo who spoke during the inauguration of a 21-member National Council on …
