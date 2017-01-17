Fed Govt shops for N500b to recapitalise BoA – The Nation Newspaper
Fed Govt shops for N500b to recapitalise BoA
Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo said the Federal Government plans to source for about N500 billion to restructure and recapitalise the Bank of Agriculture (BaA). Osinbajo who spoke during the inauguration of a 21-member National Council on …
