Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG to spend N270bn on bridges maintenance, repairs in 3years – BusinessDay

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


BusinessDay

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
FG to spend N270bn on bridges maintenance, repairs in 3years
BusinessDay
Federal Government says it will, in the next three years, spend N270 billion on the maintenance and repair of bridges across the country, stressing that it is committed to rehabilitating more federal bridges within this period. Babatunde Fashola
Government to spend N270 billion for repair of 50 bridgesGuardian
FG to repair 50 bridges with N270bn — FasholaThe Punch
Nigeria To Spend N270b To Repair BridgesInformation Nigeria

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.