FG to spend N270bn on bridges maintenance, repairs in 3years – BusinessDay
|
BusinessDay
|
FG to spend N270bn on bridges maintenance, repairs in 3years
BusinessDay
Federal Government says it will, in the next three years, spend N270 billion on the maintenance and repair of bridges across the country, stressing that it is committed to rehabilitating more federal bridges within this period. Babatunde Fashola …
Government to spend N270 billion for repair of 50 bridges
FG to repair 50 bridges with N270bn — Fashola
Nigeria To Spend N270b To Repair Bridges
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG