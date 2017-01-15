Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Federal Government, Nigerian Police Issues Fresh Warning as MMM Returns

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Speaking to correspondents on Saturday, the Corporate Communications Manager, Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, Naif Abdulsalam, warned Nigerians against patronising the return of Nigeria’s most notorious Ponzi scheme, MMM, stating that its activities were not regulated by the commission or the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also speaking, the Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer, Donald Awunah, a Commissioner of Police, told Sunday Punch on Saturday that it does not have any directive from the government to arrest operators or participants of the MMM.

He also explained that it would not go after operators or participants in the scheme because no one had complained about being swindled by the programme.

“We are not going after the operators because there is no complaint from anyone that he was swindled by them. No one has complained against them, so we have no reason to go after them. Also, there is no directive from the government to arrest the operators or shut them down,” he explained.

The post Federal Government, Nigerian Police Issues Fresh Warning as MMM Returns appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.