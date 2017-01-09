Pages Navigation Menu

Federal High Court redeploys Justice Abang, 10 others

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal High Court has redeployed 11 judges. The affected judges include Justice Mohammed Liman in Port Harcourt and Justice Okon Abang in Abuja division. A circular addressed to all judges of the court, announced that Justice Liman had been moved to Enugu division, while Justice Abang is transferred to Asaba division. Justice Liman gave […]

