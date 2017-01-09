Federal High Court redeploys Justice Abang, 10 others
The Federal High Court has redeployed 11 judges. The affected judges include Justice Mohammed Liman in Port Harcourt and Justice Okon Abang in Abuja division. A circular addressed to all judges of the court, announced that Justice Liman had been moved to Enugu division, while Justice Abang is transferred to Asaba division. Justice Liman gave […]
