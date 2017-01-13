Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Federal Medical Centre confirms suspected case of Lassa fever

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Credits: tmreporter

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

“It is true that a suspected case of Lassa fever had been discovered at the centre with a male patient being its victim.”

The post Federal Medical Centre confirms suspected case of Lassa fever appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.