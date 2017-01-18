Pages Navigation Menu

Federal Polytechnic Bauchi 2016/2017 Notice To Fresh students On Matriculation & Orientation.

The fresh  students of  the Federal Polytechnic Bauchi are hereby informed  that today marks the opening Session of 2016/2017 Students’ Orientation Programme. The programme is scheduled for Wednesday 18th, Thursday 19th and Friday 20th January, 2017 by 9:00am daily at the 510 Seats Hall of Polytechnic. Matriculation Ceremony will hold on Saturday 21st January, 2017 …

