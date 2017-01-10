Federal Polytechnic Bida Resumes Academic Activities.

The general public especially students of the federal Polytechnic Bida are hereby informed that are the institution has resumed academic activities today Jan 9th, 2017. Students yet to arrive on campus are hereby advised to resume immediately as lectures have commenced. Students who are yet to pay their school fees are to take note that …

The post Federal Polytechnic Bida Resumes Academic Activities. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

