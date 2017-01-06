Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Federal Polytechnic Nekede Fraud Alert Important Notice To Students.

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri through her management hereby inform the general public especially prospective students of the institution that some persons MR. EDENOKUN WILLIAMS with UBA account number 2089791657, FidalityBank account number 6238543134, phone numbers:07037870706; 09036233246 and MR. OSAGIEDE ODION PETER with FIRST BANK account number 3107754959 have been parading themselves online as the …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Federal Polytechnic Nekede Fraud Alert Important Notice To Students. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.