Federal Polytechnic Nekede Fraud Alert Important Notice To Students.

The Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri through her management hereby inform the general public especially prospective students of the institution that some persons MR. EDENOKUN WILLIAMS with UBA account number 2089791657, FidalityBank account number 6238543134, phone numbers:07037870706; 09036233246 and MR. OSAGIEDE ODION PETER with FIRST BANK account number 3107754959 have been parading themselves online as the …

