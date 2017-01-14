Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Federal Polytechnic Nekede Notice To ND & HND Students On Payment Of School Fees Using ATM Cards

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The Federal Polytechnic Nekede (FEDPOLY NEKEDE) through her management has released the guidelines below to guide National diploma (ND) and Higher National diploma (HND) morning students on how to pay School fee, Acceptance, Supplementary and other fees online using their ATM and Credit cards. To complete the process, kindly follow the steps below using your …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Federal Polytechnic Nekede Notice To ND & HND Students On Payment Of School Fees Using ATM Cards appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.