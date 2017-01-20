Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Federal, State, Local governments share N400bn for January

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Mrs-Kemi-Adeosun-Ogun-State-Commissioner-for-Finance-3

Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) on Friday shared N400 billion among the three tiers of government. The figure is N13.1 billion more than what they shared as revenue in December. The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, at the monthly FAAC meeting said the N400 billion was distributed under four distributable sub-heads. They are: statutory […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Federal, State, Local governments share N400bn for January

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.