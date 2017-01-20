Federal, State, Local governments share N400bn for January
Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) on Friday shared N400 billion among the three tiers of government. The figure is N13.1 billion more than what they shared as revenue in December. The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, at the monthly FAAC meeting said the N400 billion was distributed under four distributable sub-heads. They are: statutory […]
Federal, State, Local governments share N400bn for January
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG