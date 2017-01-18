Federal Trade Commission hits Qualcomm with a lawsuit over its licensing practices
The Federal Trade Commission has sued Qualcomm, alleging that the company is abusing its dominance in the mobile industry by charging extra fees for the use of its patents — patents that are deemed as essential in the industry.
