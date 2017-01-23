Federal University Ndufu Alike 2016/2017 Notice To Students On Hiring Of Matriculation Gown.

The fresh students of Federal University Ndufu-Alike (FUNAI) are hereby informed that the 2016/2017 Matriculation ceremony holds on Wed 25th Jan 2017 at Faculty levels. The cost for hiring Matriculation gown is #1500 payable at the students account unit, Admin building. Collection of gowns with receipts will be at the Faculty. This is for your …

The post Federal University Ndufu Alike 2016/2017 Notice To Students On Hiring Of Matriculation Gown. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

