Federal University Ndufu-Alike Important Notice To Students On Hostel Accommodation.

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to inform all newly admitted students of Federal University Ndufu Alike (FUNAI)that henceforth payment for hostel accommodation can only be made after due clearance from students affairs unit. For those already allocated spaces in the hostel, any space not claimed by 15th January, 2017 will be revoked. Please be properly guided.  Note: We …

