Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Federal University Of Agriculture Abeokuta Return 4.7 Million To Students.

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta has refunded 4.7 million to students. The independent Corrupt Practices And Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has forced the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, to refund N4, 760,000 to 952 fresh undergraduate students of the institution. The Spokesperson of ICPC, Rasheedat Adunni Okoduwa, told newsmen that 952 fresh undergraduates …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Federal University Of Agriculture Abeokuta Return 4.7 Million To Students. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.