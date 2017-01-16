Federal University Of Technology Minna Notice To Graduands On Her 26th Convocation Ceremony.

The federal university Of Technology Minna has announced her 26th convocation ceremony. The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Musbau Adewumi Akanji, FNSBMB, FAS, on behalf of Council, Senate, Staff and students of the Federal University of Technology, Minna cordially invites the general public to the University’s 34th Founder’s Day and 26th Convocation Ceremony for the conferment of First …

The post Federal University Of Technology Minna Notice To Graduands On Her 26th Convocation Ceremony. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

