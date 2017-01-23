Federal University Otuoke Admits Over 2000 Students For 2016/2017 Session.
Over 2000 students were admitted in the Federal University Otuoke (FUOTUOKE). For the 2016/2017 academic session. The Federal University Otuoke has recorded an admission of over 2,000 students for the 2016/2017 academic session; a greater number and first of its kind since the establishment of the University in 2011. This was disclosed at the 2016/2017 …
The post Federal University Otuoke Admits Over 2000 Students For 2016/2017 Session. appeared first on Students Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG