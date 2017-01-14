Pages Navigation Menu

‘Fees Must Fall movement won’t disrupt registration process’ – Eyewitness News

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in Africa


Eyewitness News

'Fees Must Fall movement won't disrupt registration process'
Eyewitness News
Student activist Mcebo Dlamini says the Fees Must Fall movement will not disrupt the registration process. FILE: Hoisted on shoulders by his supporters, Mcebo Dlamini celebrates the granting of his bail appeal at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court in
