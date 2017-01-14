‘Fees Must Fall movement won’t disrupt registration process’ – Eyewitness News
'Fees Must Fall movement won't disrupt registration process'
Eyewitness News
Student activist Mcebo Dlamini says the Fees Must Fall movement will not disrupt the registration process. FILE: Hoisted on shoulders by his supporters, Mcebo Dlamini celebrates the granting of his bail appeal at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court in …
