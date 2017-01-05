Felix Owolabi: Ex-Green Eagles player advises NPFL players to be world class

According to him, the country’s domestic league remains the only way of assessing the development of football in the country.

Former Green Eagles player, Felix Owolabi, on Thursday said that players in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) should strive to be of world class.

“Our leagues should take advantage of modern day technology and make it high standard,’’ Owolabi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

“Ours is not the problem of lack of talents, it is a problem of the absence of viable structures that should engender developmental programmes.’’

He, however, said that it was never too late to start afresh.

“We have the man power, talents are everywhere, and this should be the focus of relevant authorities.

“The league cannot sustain itself; there is need for structures to be put in place to achieve the desired results.

“The only way the world sees us is through our league, so we will be doing a great disservice to the nation by not paying more attention to the league,’’ Owolabi said.

“Scouts will only take us serious when the quality of players improves and that is not possible unless proper structures are put in place.

“Experts describe scouts as those looking for young players for development toward greater heights in football.’’

The former 3SC of Ibadan player, recalled that in his days, fans made sure they were at the stadium early to secure a space.

“In my days, if you get to Liberty Stadium late, be rest assured that you’re going to watch the match from outside because fans took delight in watching us play.

“They would like to see the likes of Owolabi, Christian Chukwu, Segun Odegbami and the late Muda Lawal, we, the players, also gave the fans something to look forward to.

“As we speak, hardly does the common man know 10 clubs in our league, but ask him about European Football League, he will tell you about transfers made in 1990.

“When you are watching a team like Barcelona, you know there are some players you want to see, but here in Nigeria, where are the players?"

