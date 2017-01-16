Female Undergraduate Runs Mad After Allegedly Being Beaten By Lover

A final year Business Administration undergraduate of a privately owned University in Oghara (name withheld) in Delta State, on Sunday allegedly ran mad after she was reportedly pummeled by her lover boyfriend.

Reports said her roommates (names withheld) screamed for help when the undergraduate who hails from Benin city, Edo State allegedly undressed herself immediately she stepped out of her boyfriend’s room few miles away from their hostels.

It was gathered that the suspected insane undergraduate allegedly took her phone out of bag and slammed it on the floor naked, brought out her clothes and set fire on them before the onlookers rescued her.

An eye witness, Joy Tobi said that her roommate had tried to calm her down when it started like a joke, unfortunately, she had gone too far with the unfolding suspected madness, calling “saviour, saviour, look at what you have done”.

She was said to have been held by some strongmen hired by the school authorities and was later taken away to the hospital when she is at present responding to treatment.

Sources said it was the third time students have been allegedly been in mad drama, especially the female students who had formed the habit of “taking” from men without submitting to love making.

But a lecturer who did not want his name in the print, dispelled as untrue, adding madness is often associated with spiritual evil acts and the victim’s case might be of the same act.

