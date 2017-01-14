Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Femi Fani-Kayode: An insight on Nigeria’s deadly monsters [Part 2]

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in Femi Fani-Kayode, Opinion | 0 comments

Femi Fani-Kayode

In his book titled “Concerning the Government of Our Country and Neighboring Countries in the Sudan”, Nigeria’s first Mahdi, Sheik Usman Dan Fodio, who is the father of the Fulani Caliphate and leader of the 1804 jihad that overwhelmed and conquered what is now known as northern Nigeria wrote: “The government of a country is […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Femi Fani-Kayode: An insight on Nigeria’s deadly monsters [Part 2]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.