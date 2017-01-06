Pages Navigation Menu

Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Ex-Wife’s Appointment By Ghanaian President-elect

A former Aviation Minister in the country, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the appointment of his ex-wife, Saratu Atta by the Ghanaian president-elect. Speaking on the move by the Ghanaian president-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo, Fani-Kayode in a chat with Premium Times said: “I am very happy for her.” Recall that 53-year-old Saratu Atta was appointed on…

