Femi Fani-Kayode: The Fulani Republic of Nigeria (Part 2)
Clearly something has gone horribly wrong and this reinforces my belief that the amalglamation of the northern and southern regions of Nigeria in 1914 was not just a mistake but a demonically-inspired, craftily- contrived and premeditated satanic conspiracy by the British to destroy the greatness and enormous human potentials of the people of the south […]
Femi Fani-Kayode: The Fulani Republic of Nigeria (Part 2)
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG