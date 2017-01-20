Pages Navigation Menu

Femi Fani-Kayode: The Fulani Republic of Nigeria

Posted on Jan 20, 2017

The Sultan of Sokoto is the father of the Fulani people, the foremost traditional ruler in northern Nigeria and the spiritual leader of all northern Muslims. He is not just a traditional ruler but an all-powerful potentate who represents a strange and mystical power and who heads an ancient and dark empire. Not only is […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

