Femi Kuti, Flavour, Yemi Alade and Diamond Platinumz to headline CAF Awards – Nigerian Entertainment Today

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Entertainment


Femi Kuti, Flavour, Yemi Alade and Diamond Platinumz to headline CAF Awards
AY, Austin Okocha and Daniel Amokachi looking dapper at the recently concluded Glo CAF awards. Photo: AY/Instagram. Afrobeat legend, Femi Kuti leads the line of artistes scheduled to perform at 2016 Glo-CAF Awards gala holding in Abuja, on January 5, …
