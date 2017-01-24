Femi Kuti visits IDP Camp in Maiduguri & Puts a Smile on the Faces of the Children

Veteran singer Femi Kuti took some time out yesterday to visit an IDP Camp in Maiduguri where he played with some of the kids and help put smiles on their faces. He shared photos on Twitter and his fans commended his efforts. He also posed with some soldiers from the Nigerian Armed Forces saying “They too […]

