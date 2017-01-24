Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Femi Kuti visits IDP Camp in Maiduguri & Puts a Smile on the Faces of the Children

Posted on Jan 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Veteran singer Femi Kuti took some time out yesterday to visit an IDP Camp in Maiduguri where he played with some of the kids and help put smiles on their faces. He shared photos on Twitter and his fans commended his efforts. He also posed with some soldiers from the Nigerian Armed Forces saying “They too […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.